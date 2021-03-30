4WARN Weather Alert in effect for Wednesday. Localized flooding & a few strong storms are possible.
This afternoon will be windy and warm, as a few clouds move in. Temperatures will top off in the mid-upper 70s.
Tonight, rain and thunderstorms will move in from the west. A couple strong storms will be possible with damaging wind gusts. Localized flooding will also be possible. A Flash Flood Watch begins at midnight and continues through Wednesday.
Wednesday, showers will continue off and on as temperatures tumble from the 50s in the morning to the 40s during the afternoon.
Temperatures will drop to near freezing Thursday, Friday, and Saturday mornings, so be sure to protect any tender plants. Thursday afternoon will be chilly as will Friday. Saturday afternoon will be milder, in the 60s.
Highs in the 70s return Easter Sunday and Monday. While a few protected valleys could still have a little frost early Easter morning, most of the cold weather threat to plants with this next blast of wintry air will end Saturday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.