4WARN Weather Alert for possible strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening mainly across southwest Middle Tennessee.
Rain from Delta moving into Middle Tennessee as we finish out the week. Drier weather returns next week.
Friday night through the weekend, expect rain and some thunderstorms. Windy with periods of heavy rain. It won't rain for the entire weekend. The rain will come in waves. 1-3" of rain is possible. Weekend temperatures will top off in the 70s, although it'll be much more humid.
Monday mostly dry with an isolated shower or two, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday through Thursday of next week expect morning lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Friday of next week a front brings a few showers and cooler air.
