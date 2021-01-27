Winter is back! We're feeling it this morning as temperatures start off in the 30s.

Clouds will increase with light rain moving in around lunch time. The precipitation mixes with and changes to snow during the afternoon as it pushes eastward.

Winter Weather Advisory posted for the Upper Cumberland Plateau. 

4WARN Forecast: Rain and snow possible today

Up to 1" of snow possible for the higher elevations with isolated higher amounts. A dusting to half inch on elevated surfaces for those along the Tennessee and Kentucky state line. 

Roads for most of us will just remain just wet. High will be in the low 40s.

Sunshine returns tomorrow. It's be quite cold though. In the morning, temps in the 20s with a high near 40. 

Not as cold by Friday. Continued sunshine with highs in the 50s. 

More rain returns Saturday afternoon. It will be milder in the upper 50s.

Sunday, expect showers to continue for the first half of the day. The high will be in the low 60s.

