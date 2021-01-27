Winter is back! We're feeling it this morning as temperatures start off in the 30s.
Clouds will increase with light rain moving in around lunch time. The precipitation mixes with and changes to snow during the afternoon as it pushes eastward.
Winter Weather Advisory posted for the Upper Cumberland Plateau.
Up to 1" of snow possible for the higher elevations with isolated higher amounts. A dusting to half inch on elevated surfaces for those along the Tennessee and Kentucky state line.
Roads for most of us will just remain just wet. High will be in the low 40s.
Sunshine returns tomorrow. It's be quite cold though. In the morning, temps in the 20s with a high near 40.
Not as cold by Friday. Continued sunshine with highs in the 50s.
More rain returns Saturday afternoon. It will be milder in the upper 50s.
Sunday, expect showers to continue for the first half of the day. The high will be in the low 60s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.