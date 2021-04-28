*** 4WARN Weather Alert for this afternoon & Thursday, as a strong-severe storm or two will be possible.
*** Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for southwest Kentucky until 8 pm.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will continue through early evening. A storm or two could produce damaging wind gusts over southwest Kentucky.
Rain will gradually taper off tonight. Mainly dry overnight before more rain and storms develop on Thursday. Lows in the mid to upper 60s
A storm or two could become strong-severe Thursday afternoon or evening as a cold front passes through. High in the upper 70s.
Friday, cooler and drier air will move into the mid-state. High in the low 70s.
Saturday will be very pleasant with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
A few showers return late Sunday or Sunday night with more clouds, high in the upper 70s.
Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Highs will range from the mid 70s to low 80s.
