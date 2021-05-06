A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee today for the chance for isolated severe storms.
Our Thursday will start dry and sunny, but clouds will trickle in through the day.
Temperatures remain below average in the uppermost 60's and low 70's.
A line of showers and storms will swing in from the northwest during the mid to late afternoon.
This line could produce damaging wind gusts and small hail.
The most likely area for severe storms today is in the western third of the state.
Friday looks great!
We'll have ample sunshine, low humidity and comfortable highs in the low 70's.
Saturday won't be a washout, but rain will be around during the afternoon and evening.
Scattered showers and storms linger into Sunday and Monday.
Be aware, there could be more strong to severe storms Sunday night into Monday.
