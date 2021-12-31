4WARN Weather Alert has been issued for late tonight and Saturday for possible strong to severe thunderstorms.
Tonight still warm with areas of rain. Late tonight from 9pm to dawn, some storms could turn strong, producing hail and gusty wind, isolated tornadoes are also possible. The most likely area is I-40 northward. If you plan on celebrating New Years Eve outdoors, have wet weather gear, but also stay weather aware and have a plan of action should severe storms develop.
A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect Saturday for the potential of more strong-to-severe storms in the afternoon and evening 2pm to 8pm. Main threats will be damaging wind gusts, spin-up tornadoes, hail and potentially some flooding. The high Saturday will be in the low 70s.
Temperatures quickly fall off on Sunday as winter returns to the area. We'll go from the low 70s Saturday to highs only in the 30s and 40s Sunday afternoon. Rain will try to transition over to snow in some spots Sunday. No accumulations is expected for most areas, there could be a dusting on the plateau.
Back to sunshine for the new week. Monday will be cold with the low dipping to near 20 and the high only in the mid 40s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be bright with highs in the 50s. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday.
Another round of a rain/snow mix again early Thursday. The high will only reach the mid 40s.
Friday will be cold, partly cloudy with the morning low in the teens and the afternoon high in the mid 30s.
