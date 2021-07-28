4WARN Weather Alert: Near triple-digit heat expected today and tomorrow

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today and Thursday for excessive heat in Middle Tennessee.
The hottest days of the year are likely going to occur today and Thursday.
Highs this afternoon will range from the mid to upper 90's for areas west of the Cumberland Plateau.
Nashville could get to 98° this afternoon.
Feels Like numbers will range from 95° to 105° today.
The heat continues to build Thursday with potentially our first 100° day in Nashville for the first time since July 8, 2012.
This exceptionally hot pattern will begin to break down this weekend. It will still be hot but just not near 100° hot. Expect mid to low 90's this weekend.
Today through Saturday look very dry but rain chances get a bit higher on Sunday.
