A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today and Thursday for excessive heat in Middle Tennessee. 

The hottest days of the year are likely going to occur today and Thursday. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Near triple-digit heat expected today and tomorrow

Highs this afternoon will range from the mid to upper 90's for areas west of the Cumberland Plateau. 

Nashville could get to 98° this afternoon. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Near triple-digit heat expected today and tomorrow

Feels Like numbers will range from 95° to 105° today. 

The heat continues to build Thursday with potentially our first 100° day in Nashville for the first time since July 8, 2012. 

This exceptionally hot pattern will begin to break down this weekend. It will still be hot but just not near 100° hot. Expect mid to low 90's this weekend. 

Today through Saturday look very dry but rain chances get a bit higher on Sunday. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.