After a cold front brought heavy rain and storms overnight, we dry out across the midstate and see much cooler air take over today.
Temperatures today only reach the low-to-mid 80s, which will be around 10° cooler than normal for this time of year. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, with clouds clearing later in the days. Lows will cool to the mid 60s overnight.
The below-average temperatures stick around into next week. Monday through Thursday, each day will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Friday brings back the 90s. We warm up but stay dry heading into next weekend.
