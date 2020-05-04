4WARN Weather Alert in effect tonight for another round of strong to severe storms.
Very similar to yesterday, storms have the potential of becoming strong to severe with damaging wind which could cause localized tree damage and power outages. Hail larger than quarters and up to golf balls could cause roof and car damage. Due to saturated ground localized flash flooding is also possible.
Storms are expected to sweep across Middle Tennessee through 10pm tonight. All of Middle TN needs to be weather aware for severe thunderstorms.
Low by morning, 62.
Tuesday expect more rain and a few thunderstorms, at this time they are not expected to be severe, high 78.
Wednesday cooler air returns with plenty of sunshine, high 67.
Thursday will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and a high near 70.
Friday more showers and thunderstorms move into Middle Tennessee, high 63.
Saturday and Sunday look sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
