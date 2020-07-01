4WARN Weather Alert: More strong storms today

Early morning rain is coming to an end, we should be looking at drier conditions for the morning commute. We'll be dry through the middle of the day as temperatures move through the 80s.
FLOODING IS OCCURRING. Turn around, don't drown! In the event of rising water, seek higher ground immediately. Tune to WSMV NEWS4 for the latest on this dangerous situation. #4WARN pic.twitter.com/ygiEZJXO81— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) July 1, 2020
More storms develop in the afternoon and evening, mainly for those along and west of 65. Some could be strong with heavy rain which will lead to flooding and gusty wind.
Thunderstorms end tonight, lows fall back into the 70s.
Heading into the second half of the week, rain chances back off but we won't be completely dry. A stray shower or thunderstorms is still possible with highs near 90 degrees.
The holiday weekend will be hot in the 90s. There's still a chance at a stray shower or thunderstorm.
