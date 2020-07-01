4WARN Weather Alert: More strong storms today

4WARN Weather Alert Remains in effect for the next round of strong afternoon thunderstorms. Heavy rain and gusty wind are the main threats.

Early morning rain is coming to an end, we should be looking at drier conditions for the morning commute. We'll be dry through the middle of the day as temperatures move through the 80s.

More storms develop in the afternoon and evening, mainly for those along and west of 65. Some could be strong with heavy rain which will lead to flooding and gusty wind. 

Thunderstorms end tonight, lows fall back into the 70s. 

Heading into the second half of the week, rain chances back off but we won't be completely dry. A stray shower or thunderstorms is still possible with highs near 90 degrees. 

The holiday weekend will be hot in the 90s. There's still a chance at a stray shower or thunderstorm. 

