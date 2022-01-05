A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee for significant snowfall on Thursday and will continue on Friday for extreme cold.
Today will be another quiet day for the region with a mix of sunshine and clouds, but no rain.
All the attention is on the potential for snow on Thursday and confidence is high that a few more inches are likely.
A wintry mix and even some ice is possible initially for areas south of I-40 before everything quickly changes over to snow.
Snow showers will start around mid-morning and last through the early evening.
Snow amounts will range from a half inch in the southwest to as much as 4-5 inches along the Plateau. Nashville could see anything from 1 to 4 inches.
Snow moves out quickly Thursday night and then a rush of very cold air funnels in for Friday.
Friday morning temperatures will dip into the teens but will "feel like" the single digits or even zero with the wind.
We rebound back to the 50s this weekend with dry conditions on Saturday.
Showers return to the area on Sunday, and it doesn't look like any wintry mischief will accompany this round.
