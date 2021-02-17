A 4WARN Wx Alert remains in effect today and tomorrow as another round of wintry weather moves through the area. 

4WARN Weather Alert: More snow and ice expected today and Thursday

Another frigid day is on tap for the Midstate. Temperatures will actually be a bit warmer this afternoon with some getting back into the low 30's. 

Starting mid-afternoon, our initial wave of wintry weather moves in. 

We'll see snow at first for areas west of I-65/north of I-40. 

Folks in the southeastern portions of the state will see a mixture of freezing rain and snow. 

Mixed precipitation will continue overnight and through the day Thursday before the winter storm moves out of the area early Friday. 

Snowfall accumulations look highest west of I-65/north of I-40 where 2-4" could fall. 

The southeastern portions of the state will see just an inch or less. 

Areawide ice accumulations range from .01" to .25". 

Temperatures gradually warm up this weekend with near 40's on Saturday and mid to upper 40's Sunday. It also looks like we'll see the sun for the first time in over a week, which will be a refreshing sight. 

Sunday night into early Monday a quick round of rain is expected. 

Temperatures look warm enough for all liquid and no wintry mischief. 

