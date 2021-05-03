After a pleasant afternoon, multiple rounds of severe weather will move through tonight through Tuesday.
This afternoon will become partly sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms will enter the Midstate overnight, lingering into early Tuesday. Some could contain damaging wind gusts and produce localized flooding. An isolated tornado will also be possible.
After a break in the action, additional showers and thunderstorms in the Midstate late Tuesday through Tuesday evening look likely.
Wednesday will become partly sunny and cooler. A shower will be possible late Thursday.
After a mild Friday, Saturday's temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are then likely Sunday into Monday of next week.
