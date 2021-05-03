Multiple rounds of severe weather will move across Middle Tennessee tonight through Tuesday.
This evening partly cloudy and warm.
Showers and thunderstorms will enter the Midstate late tonight, lingering into early Tuesday. Some could contain damaging wind gusts and produce localized flooding. An isolated tornado will also be possible. Low in the upper 60s.
After a break in the action mid day, additional showers and thunderstorms move into the Midstate late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Afternoon high near 80. Low in the mid 50s.
Wednesday will become partly sunny and cooler. High in the upper 60s.
Thursday partly cloudy with a shower or two possible late, high in the upper 60s.
Mild Friday with a partly cloudy sky, high near 70.
Saturday's temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be partly cloudy and breezy.
A few showers and thunderstorms are then likely Sunday into Monday of next week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
