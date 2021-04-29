4WARN Weather Alert continues through early evening for more rain, with the slightest chance for a strong storm.
Areas of rain continue to slide through the mid-state through early evening. A thunderstorm or two with brief gusty wind will be possible, especially over southern Middle Tennessee.
Tonight, the rain exits & the sky clears. Low in the mid 50s.
It'll be sunny and breezy at times on Friday, highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday and most of Sunday will be beautiful outdoors with highs in the upper 70s. However, late Sunday into Sunday night, more clouds, rain, and thunderstorms will move through.
Rain will exit early Monday, high in the upper 70s.
More storms develop on Tuesday, a few of which could be strong-severe. Highs in the low 80s.
Rain continues into early Wednesday before drier weather sets up for Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. High both days in the mid to upper 70s.
