A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT remains in effect this evening due to ongoing flooding and additional rainfall expected into tonight.
After catastrophic flooding across parts of middle Tennessee earlier today, it does not look like we are completely done with the rain just yet. As we move through this evening we can expect more scattered showers and thunderstorm to develop. An additional 1-2 inches of rain can be expect with this new round of rain, but it won't take all that much to cause more flooding in parts of our area into tonight. The main locations of concern would be mostly west of I-65 where we've already been dealing with flooding. The bulk of our rain should taper off during the overnight hours and then a drier Sunday can be expected.
While a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out tomorrow, things look much more isolated with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. We'll then see plenty of sunshine on Monday and Tuesday with highs ramping back up into the mid 90s again! A few more clouds will mix in on Wednesday, and i can't totally rule out another shower during the day. But most of the day looks dry with highs in the mid 90s again. A better shot at a shower will come Thursday and Friday with highs near 90 on both days. It won't be anything to wash out the days, but just another round of hit or miss showers. Temperatures fall back into the upper 80s on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.