A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for this weekend as another major winter storm hits Middle Tennessee.
Rain showers Saturday change to sleet & snow late Saturday night into early Sunday. Several inches of snow are likely to fall over parts of Middle Tennessee by the end of the storm on Sunday night.
Tonight increasing clouds. Temperatures tumble into the upper 30s by Saturday morning.
On Saturday, occasional light rain showers. Roads will not turn treacherous during the day. The high will be in the mid 40s.
Saturday night, precipitation begins to mix with and change to sleet and snow, from northwest toward the southeast. That changeover may happen in Hopkinsville and Clarksville as early as 10 p.m.-midnight. The change to sleet/snow should happen in Nashville either during the early hours of the morning on Sunday to as late as sunrise.
Once it changes to snow, sleet and even rain may mix in at times thereby limiting overall snow totals. Precipitation moves out of Nashville by mid-late Sunday and ends along the Cumberland Plateau during the mid-late evening.
3" - 6" of snow now looks to be the most likely scenario in Nashville, given the occasional precipitation mixing expected on Sunday. Higher totals will be possible on and near the upper Cumberland Plateau. Lower snow totals are expected over southern Middle Tennessee and over southwest Kentucky. Sunday's high will be in the mid 30s.
Monday roads will be slick as the low dips to the upper 20s. IT be partly cloudy and cold with a snow flurry or two possible early in the morning. The high will be in the upper 30s.
Tuesday will turn milder with sunshine and a high near 50.
Wednesday a few showers with the high in the upper 40s,
Thursday and Friday will be bright but chilly.
