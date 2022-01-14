A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect starting Saturday night and through the day Sunday for another significant snowstorm and poor travel conditions.
A cloudy but quiet Friday is expected in Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures will hover in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon.
Meanwhile, confidence has increased that another major snowstorm is set to impact Middle Tennessee this weekend.
Tweaks in the forecast are likely up until the very minute the snow starts so check back frequently.
Plan for significant snowfall across the region and poor travel conditions through Sunday and probably into Monday.
On Saturday, showers will be around throughout the day with a wintry mix at times. No accumulation is expected during the day.
At night, temperatures will turn much colder, and the rain will begin to change to snow by sunrise on Sunday.
Snow showers, heavy at times, will continue through Sunday before wrapping up by midnight.
Right now, our forecast is calling for a band of 6-10 inches of snow along the I-40 Corridor and on the Plateau. 2-4 inches in the southern and northern edges of the state.
The lightest amounts look to be in southern Kentucky with 1-3 inches.
All of this is subject to change as we fine-tune our tracking of this system.
The main message - plan for significant snowfall Saturday night into Sunday. Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly during that time frame. This forecast will continue to change up until the snow starts.
Please, continuously check back for the latest information and be safe this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.