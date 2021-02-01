4WARN Weather Alert: Light snow showers

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee for potential slick spots today.
Light snow showers will continue to fall across the Midstate today.
Accumulations look minor, if at all, for areas west of the Plateau.
Areas on the Plateau could see up to 2" in spots.
Snow will hang on the Plateau the longest today with most of the action wrapping for everyone else early afternoon.
It will be a cold day with highs hovering just above freezing. Winds will be gusty today which will provide us with wind chill values in the upper 20's.
We dry out and warm up starting Tuesday with sunshine and 40's returning to the area.
We're back to the upper 40's Wednesday and in the 50's Thursday.
Thursday night, showers return to the area and rain will be around for a good portion of the day Friday.
As this system moves out to start next weekend, cold air returns.
Highs fall back down into the 40's Saturday and 30's for Sunday.
