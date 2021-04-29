4WARN Weather Alert: Isolated strong to severe storms possible again today

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through Thursday for isolated strong to severe storms.
Don't put the umbrellas away just yet, we have more rain to track today.
We remain under a 4WARN Weather Alert for the potential of isolated strong to severe storms today.
Gusty winds and localized flooding are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out entirely.
Showers and storms will start to taper off after sunset tonight.
We'll be nice and dry by the time the sun gets up on Friday.
Friday and Saturday will be dry, sunny, and pleasant out with highs in 70's.
Sunday starts dry but showers will develop during the late afternoon, and especially during the evening.
Next week looks quite active.
Monday through at least Thursday there will be a decent chance for rain.
Out of those days, Monday and Tuesday appear to be the wettest right now. Of course, that could change depending on how the system develops in our region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.