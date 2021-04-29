4WARN Weather Alert: Isolated strong to severe storms possible again today

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect through Thursday for isolated strong to severe storms.

Don't put the umbrellas away just yet, we have more rain to track today. 

We remain under a 4WARN Weather Alert for the potential of isolated strong to severe storms today. 

Gusty winds and localized flooding are the main threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out entirely. 

Showers and storms will start to taper off after sunset tonight. 

We'll be nice and dry by the time the sun gets up on Friday. 

Friday and Saturday will be dry, sunny, and pleasant out with highs in 70's. 

Sunday starts dry but showers will develop during the late afternoon, and especially during the evening. 

Next week looks quite active. 

Monday through at least Thursday there will be a decent chance for rain. 

Out of those days, Monday and Tuesday appear to be the wettest right now. Of course, that could change depending on how the system develops in our region. 

