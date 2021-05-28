NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Friday afternoon for isolated strong to severe storms.
Spotty showers and storms will continue across Middle Tennessee today.
Isolated storms will be around during both the morning and again during the afternoon. It won't rain all day and not everyone will see rain this afternoon.
Areas east of I-65 are highlighted as the most favorable spot for storms this afternoon. Any storm that gets going could contain gusty winds and heavy downpours.
Showers fade this evening and we'll begin drying out going into the weekend.
Overall, the weekend looks pretty good. Perhaps a bit cool for Memorial Day Weekend but not bad.
We'll be a little heavy on the clouds Saturday but much sunnier skies move in for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday.
Temperatures will be well below average Saturday with most of the area struggling to climb out of the 60's. 70's return Sunday and 80's are expected on Monday.
Our next shot at rain won't arrive until Tuesday afternoon.
