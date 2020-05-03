A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this afternoon for the possibility of seeing some strong storms.
4WARN Weather Alert: Isolated strong storms possible today
Today will start off dry and sunny before clouds and rain move in during the afternoon. Thunderstorms look to move in from the northwest around 3 P.M. and spread south and east. Storms will last until the evening before dying down after sunset. Otherwise, still warm today with highs in the 80s.
Monday will be mostly dry, partly cloudy and warm, until another wave of spotty showers rolls in late Monday night into Tuesday.
Beautiful by mid-week as sunshine returns for Wednesday and Thursday but cooler air returns. Highs will only be in the low 70s.
