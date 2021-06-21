4WARN Weather Alert: Isolated strong storms likely this afternoon

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee for isolated strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening.
We'll begin our new week on a quiet but very muggy start.
Temperatures will top out near 90° this afternoon with Feels Like numbers as high as the mid 90's.
During the afternoon, scattered to numerous showers are expected with a few isolated strong/severe storms.
Any stronger storm could bring with it damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. A brief spin up tornado is unlikely but possible, too.
Dryer and less humid conditions will replace today's mugginess starting Tuesday and lasting through Thursday.
This will be the quietest stretch of weather this week. Highs cool back down to the mid 80's.
Full on summer returns in time for the upcoming weekend. Expect more mugginess, hotter highs and more afternoon storms.
