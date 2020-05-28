**A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect this afternoon for isolated strong to severe storms capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds and hail**
It's been a quiet and partly sunny day so far across the Mid State.
Isolated thunderstorms are still expected late this afternoon but not everyone will see rain today.
A cold front will usher in more rain to end the week on Friday but this weekend is looking GREAT! I expect most showers Friday with a few rumbles of thunder at times.
Much less humid air will swing into the area this weekend which will make for a very pleasant feel outside both Saturday and Sunday - get outside if you can!
Highs top out in the upper 70's both days with sunny skies!
We'll stay dry for at least the first half of next week with temperatures returning to near 90° by week's end.
