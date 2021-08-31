Tropical depression Ida continues to work its way through middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. After a soaking rain this morning, we begin to see showers become more disorganized with more frequent breaks in the rain. That being said, we'll continue to see some off-and-on showers, along with some heavier downpours, right through this afternoon. A flash flood watch remains in effect for much of the mid-state but has been canceled for areas in west middle Tennessee. Our main concern for flooding this afternoon would mostly be areas of poor drainage at this point in the game. But with runoff continuing, some small creeks and streams will run highs as well.
The bulk of the rain from Ida should taper off overnight tonight, with just a leftover shower moving into our Wednesday morning. We'll look to dry out Wednesday afternoon with temperatures comfortable in the lower 80s. A nice stretch of weather will then follow to end the week and go into the weekend! There is plenty of sunshine to look forward to on Thursday and Friday, with highs in the lower to mid-80s. The humidity will stay in check as well to end the workweek. Looking ahead to our weekend, we'll see temperatures push back into the upper 80s with a good mix of clouds and sunshine.
