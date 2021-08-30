A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect beginning tonight and lasting through Tuesday as the remnants of Ida move into Middle Tennessee
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for a majority of Middle Tennessee tonight through Tuesday.
Ida's remnants will be the primary focus for the next 48 hours in Middle Tennessee.
Our first wave of Ida's showers will begin to pinwheel into our region late this afternoon/early evening.
Widespread, soaking showers will take over overnight tonight and through much of the day Tuesday.
Flooding will be the main concern as Ida moves through the area, but a few isolated tornadoes can't be ruled out either.
The rainfall forecast is still on track for 2-5" areawide with locally higher amounts.
Ida will quickly move out of the area by Tuesday night with a few lingering showers Wednesday morning.
Afterwards, delightful conditions will move in by the end of the week.
Highs will settle into the low 80's Thursday before climbing back into the upper 80's Saturday/Sunday.
