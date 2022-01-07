4WARN Weather Alert: Secondary roads will remain a major travel headache. Expect black ice to reform areawide after sunset.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and bitterly cold. That said, in the sunshine some melting is likely especially on treated surfaces. After sunset however ice will reform, so avoid travel if at all possible.
Temperatures will climb above freezing for the first time in two days by mid morning on Saturday. They'll soar to 45 degrees by afternoon. More melting's likely Sunday as temperatures begin in the 40s and climb to the 50s, with rain. Rain is likely through much of Sunday, tapering off during the late afternoon from west to east.
Dry but colder weather will take over on Monday. Temperatures will then moderate through Thursday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.