A 4WARN Weather Alert continues through today due to excessive heat and humidity.
It's a warm and humid start to our Thursday, and it's going to be another very hot and humid day across the Midstate.
Temperatures this afternoon are pushing back into the mid and upper 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits as we go through the day. Be sure that we're staying hydrated, wearing light and loose clothing and taking break in the AC when possible.
I can't totally rule out a shower this afternoon, but most of us are going to stay dry.
Tomorrow won't be quite as hot, but temperatures are still going to stretch into the mid 90s for our afternoon. Once again it will be humid so we can expect heat index values to be right near if not into the triple digits once again.
It does look like we'll have a better shot at seeing a shower tomorrow afternoon, but that being said, there will still be a good handful of our area that stays dry.
By Saturday our high temperature drops down to right around 90 with a hit or miss shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon.
Upper 80s to near 90 again on Sunday with another isolated storm to watch for during the day.
As we head into next week our temperatures will bounce around the upper 80s and lower 90s and our weather pattern remains rather unsettled.
Monday-Wednesday we'll need to keep the umbrella handy for few more pop-up showers and storms each day.
