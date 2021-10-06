NASHVILLE (WSMV) - 4WARN Weather Alert: Count on more rain with some embedded thunderstorms tonight, a few of which could produce severe weather or flooding.
TORNADO WATCH UNTIL 10PM FOR AREAS SOUTH OF I-40 AND EAST OF I-65.
FLASH FLOOD WATCH ACROSS SOUTHER MIDDLE TENNESSEE
Tonight areas of rain will result in localized flooding. One or two isolated thunderstorms could strong.
Overnight, rain coverage will diminish some, low in the mid 60s.
On Thursday, showers will gradually push eastward with drier and brighter weather taking over. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Even sunnier and more pleasant weather builds in on Friday through the weekend, as temperatures climb in the low-mid 80s during the afternoon each day.
Monday and Tuesday still warm with only a stray shower or two expected. Highs in the mid 80s.
The drier pattern will continue Wednesday with highs in the low 80s.
