More showers and thunderstorms develop today. Heavy rain and damaging wind will accompany the strongest storms. High temperatures will hold in the 80s.
On Wednesday, more showers and thunderstorms are expected. A few of the storms on Wednesday have a chance of containing damaging wind gusts.
Thursday and Friday will be drier. Only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected then.
A few more day time showers and thunderstorms are expected over the 4th of July weekend (especially Sunday into Monday). Lows this weekend will be in the low 70s with highs in the low 90s.
