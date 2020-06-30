Heavy rain and damaging wind could accompany today’s strongest storms as rain continues for the midstate

More showers and thunderstorms develop today. Heavy rain and damaging wind will accompany the strongest storms. High temperatures will hold in the 80s. 

4WARN Weather Alert June 30

On Wednesday, more showers and thunderstorms are expected. A few of the storms on Wednesday have a chance of containing damaging wind gusts.

4WARN Weather Alert June 30
4WARN Weather Alert June 30
4WARN Weather Alert June 30
4WARN Weather Alert June 30

Thursday and Friday will be drier. Only isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected then.

A few more day time showers and thunderstorms are expected over the 4th of July weekend (especially Sunday into Monday).  Lows this weekend will be in the low 70s with highs in the low 90s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.