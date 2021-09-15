A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TODAY DUE TO FLOODING POTENTIAL ACROSS THE MID-STATE
We'll see more scattered showers across the mid-state today and with some slow moving downpours expected, a flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee until 7:00 PM. The main areas to watch for flooding will be in areas of poor drainage as well as small streams and creeks. Remember if you do encounter a flooded roadway do not attempt to drive through it.
That rain is going to keep things on the cooler side today with highs staying in the 70s. Today looks to be the wettest day of the week, but we'll still have a lingering shower or thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday. Temperatures both days will make it back into the mid 80s. While I can't rule out a passing shower or an isolated storm this weekend, Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly dry with temperatures sitting in the mid to even the upper 80s.
This unsettled pattern will continue into early next week. Just like what we've been talking about though, it doesn't look like anything to wash out any day completely. A shower or thunderstorm will pop up on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 80s.
