Wednesday morning 4WARN Forecast

A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TODAY DUE TO FLOODING POTENTIAL ACROSS THE MID-STATE

We'll see more scattered showers across the mid-state today and with some slow moving downpours expected, a flash flood watch has been issued for parts of Middle Tennessee until 7:00 PM.  The main areas to watch for flooding will be in areas of poor drainage as well as small streams and creeks.  Remember if you do encounter a flooded roadway do not attempt to drive through it.

That rain is going to keep things on the cooler side today with highs staying in the 70s.  Today looks to be the wettest day of the week, but we'll still have a lingering shower or thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday.  Temperatures both days will make it back into the mid 80s.  While I can't rule out a passing shower or an isolated storm this weekend, Saturday and Sunday are looking mostly dry with temperatures sitting in the mid to even the upper 80s.

This unsettled pattern will continue into early next week.  Just like what we've been talking about though, it doesn't look like anything to wash out any day completely.  A shower or thunderstorm will pop up on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 80s.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.