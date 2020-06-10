A nice break from the heat and humidity for the next few days.
Cooler and drier air is filtering into Middle Tennessee behind the front that passed through.
Overnight, temperatures will tumble into the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs tomorrow will be in the low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Through the weekend and into the start of next week pleasant weather with little to no rain chance will then continue. Lows will be in the 60s with highs in the 80s. Humidity will remain relatively low through that time period, as well.
