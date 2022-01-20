A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect because of the dangerously cold air over Middle Tennessee.
Overnight, the sky will remain variably cloudy with isolated snow flurries. Temperatures will tumble into the teens, but because it'll stay windy the wind chill by Friday morning will be in the single digits.
Friday afternoon will turn mostly sunny. The wind will begin to diminish as temperatures briefly climb above freezing.
Saturday morning is when the cold will peak, with lows in the low-mid teens. Sunshine and less wind will make the Titans game weather Saturday afternoon feel quite a bit more pleasant, although temperatures will remain well below average.
After a brief recovery in temperatures Sunday and Monday, more Arctic air takes over Tuesday and sticks around for the rest of next week.
