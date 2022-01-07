4WARN Weather Alert: Secondary roads will remain a major travel headache. Expect black ice to reform areawide tonight.
Tonight will be clear and cold, low in the teens. Ice will reform after sunset, so avoid travel if at all possible.
Temperatures will climb above freezing for the first time in two days by mid morning on Saturday. They'll soar to the mid-40s by afternoon. It will be partly cloudy and breezy.
More melting is likely Sunday as temperatures begin in the 40s and climb to the 50s, with rain. Rain is likely through much of Sunday, tapering off during the late afternoon from west to east.
Dry but colder weather will take over on Monday. Morning low in the mid 20s and the high in the low 40s.
Tuesday more sunshine with the high in the mid 40s.
Temperatures will then moderate for Wednesday to Friday of next week, highs in the low 50s. A mainly partly cloudy with a few showers possible Friday.
