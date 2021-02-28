A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for rain and storms throughout the midstate through early Monday morning. Flooding is the main concern with heavy downpours but wind gusts, hail, and even a low threat of a spin-up tornado is possible.
Today will be wet, breezy, and humid. Highs will be in the low 70s. Once the rain moves in, it'll linger for many hours. Occasional heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms are expected, a few of which could become strong with damaging wind, especially later in the day until about midnight. A tornado cannot be ruled out.
Much calmer and cooler for Monday, high in the mid 50s.
The rain break won't last long, there's another round Tuesday and Tuesday night. Morning low in the upper 30s. Afternoon high in the upper 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful with highs in the low 60s.
Highs in the 60s hold through week's end and a limited risk for rain.
