4WARN Weather Alert as a Flood Watch remains in effect through morning.
The severe storm threat is over but rain continues to move across Middle Tennessee. The rain will end west to east. Expect ponding on roads with localized flooding. By morning lows will be in the low 40s.
Monday will be cloudy and much cooler with highs near 50.
The rain break won't last long, there's another round coming in Tuesday night. Highs stay in the mid to mid 50s. Lows around 40°.
Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.
Plenty of sunshine for the weekend with highs in the 60s hold.
