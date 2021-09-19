WE ARE UNDER A 4WARN WEATHER ALERT DUE TO ONGOING FLOODING ACROSS PARTS OF THE MID-STATE
Good evening everyone! It's been another soggy day across the mid-state with steady and heavy rainfall at times since early this morning. We are already seeing flooding through parts of Middle Tennessee, especially in poor drainage areas and small creeks and streams. If you encounter a flooded roadway remember to never try and drive through it!
We can expect this steady rainfall to continue through this evening before it gradually tapers off overnight. However, we won't quite be done with the rain as more scattered showers and storms are expected tomorrow. Our flash flood watch has been extended through Monday afternoon across Middle Tennessee. With all of the rain we've received so far, it will only take another slow moving downpour to cause additional flooding. Showers and storms will also stick around into our Tuesday and Wednesday as a strong front approaches the region. Temperatures around 80 on Tuesday, but then quickly dropping into the 70s on Wednesday behind the front. We will be rain free Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with much more sunshine to go around. It will be a much cooler stretch of weather with temperatures staying in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s and even 40s in some spots.
