Early morning rain tapers off with cloud hanging on for the day. Highs in the 60s. More rain develop northwest of Nashville Saturday evening, pushing northward into Kentucky. Low in the low 60s.
Sunday will be very wet, breezy, warm, and humid. Highs will be around 70. Once the rain moves in, it'll linger for many hours. Occasional downpours and a few thunderstorms are expected, a few of which could become strong with gusty wind.
Monday, we'll dry out and it will be cooler, high in the mid 50s.
More rain arrives late Tuesday and Tuesday night. Morning low in the upper 30s. Afternoon high in the upper 50s.
Wednesday and Thursday look beautiful with highs in the low 60s.
Highs in the 60s hold through week's end and a limited risk for rain.
