More showers today. Temperatures will peak around 70 in the middle of the day and then fall into the 50s and 60s by late afternoon as a front passes by. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Flash Flood Watch

Colder air takes over tomorrow.  Becoming partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.

Saturday will be dry and pleasant for Halloween trick-or-treaters. A few isolated patches of frost will be possible Saturday morning, mainly well east of Nashville. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Temperatures Saturday evening will be in the 50s for evening festivities. 

Sunday partly cloudy with highs near 60.

Colder air moves in early next week.  Monday and Tuesday morning will bring air cold enough for widespread areas of frost and likely the first freeze of the season for many. Lows will be in the 30s and highs will be in the upper 50s Monday and mid 60s Tuesday.

