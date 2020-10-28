Here comes the rain. We'll feel the impacts of Zeta. Expect bands of heavy rain to move in from the south starting today. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.
There could be 2-3 inches of rain in Middle Tennessee. Some areas have already received two inches.
Shower chances continue into tomorrow as cooler air spills in. The high will be around 70 degrees before tumbling back into by 50s by afternoon.
Wet weather departs on Friday. It'll be brighter and cooler with highs near 60 degrees.
The weekend will be sunny with a chilly start Saturday. Highs in the 60s. We'll have temperatures in the 50s for trick-or-treaters.
Cool and pleasant again on Sunday with highs in the low 60s. Much colder Sunday night into Monday. Count on temperatures in the 30s for lows to start off the new week!
