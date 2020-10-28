4WARN Weather Alert in effect. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7am Thursday.
This afternoon, waves of occasionally heavy rain will pass overhead. Temperatures will rise gradually into the upper 60s by this evening. Rain will continue overnight as temperatures hold steady.
On Thursday, rain will become more showery. Temperatures will peak around 70 at midday and then fall into the 50s and 60s by late afternoon.
Colder air takes over on Friday. Friday will become partly cloudy and remain chilly with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s.
The weekend will be dry and pleasant for Halloween trick-or-treaters. Temperatures Saturday evening will be in the 50s then. A few isolated patches of frost will be possible Saturday morning, mainly well east of Nashville.
Colder air moves in early next week. Monday and Tuesday morning will bring air cold enough for widespread areas of frost and likely the first freeze of the season for many.
