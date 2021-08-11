4WARN Weather Alert: Extreme Heat today; rainier weekend ahead

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee Wednesday and Thursday for extreme heat.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for several counties across the region today and again Thursday.
Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90's for several areas the next two days.
Feels-Like numbers will range from 98° to 110°.
Temperatures will finally start to lower as we wrap up the week and go into the weekend.
However, it will still be a hot weekend just not as hot as the next two days will be.
A front will slide through starting Friday and will increase our rain chances Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Isolated to scattered showers are in the forecast both days this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.