4WARN Weather Alert: Excessive heat continues

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for excessive heat.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee today for extremely hot temperatures.
Heat Indices will range from 100° - 106° today.
Heat remains the big story today and the next few days.
We will make a run towards 100° in Nashville today.
If we get there, it will be the first time since July of 2012.
The heat wave begins to break down Friday and through the weekend as temperatures fall back into the mid to low 90's.
It will still be a toasty weekend, just not as hot as today.
A few showers are possible Saturday but most everyone stays dry.
A better chance for rain is expected on Sunday as a new front enters the area.
Temperatures to begin next week look to be cool for August.
Mid to upper 80's are possible Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.
