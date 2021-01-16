A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for most of the midstate for snow still coming down in many areas. A Winter Weather Advisory will stay in effect until Noon today for counties north and east of Nashville. Beware of slick spots on the roads this morning.
Snow should exit out of the Plateau by noon. By then, anywhere from half an inch to an inch of snow will have accumulated in counties north and east of Nashville.
Saturday afternoon will be cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 30s to low 40. Overnight lows fall to the mid 30s.
A mix of sun and clouds on Sunday and feeling slightly warmer. A few snow flurries can't be ruled out along the Cumberland Plateau. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday and Tuesday will be dry with highs in the mid 40s to near 50.
A better rain chance arrives starting Wednesday lasting through Friday. Highs will be in the 50s.
