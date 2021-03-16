4WARN Weather Alert: Dry today; strong to severe storms possible on Wednesday

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect on Wednesday for the chance of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening.
A brief dry day is on tap for Middle Tennessee today.
We'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs reaching well into the 70's.
Wednesday starts dry but showers will start to move in around lunchtime as a warm front lifts through the area.
How far this warm lifts northward will dictate the overall severe threat for our area.
The most favorable areas for severe storms will be in the southwestern portion of the state but any area is fair game for strong storms. Depending on how far the warm front makes it, some may just only see rain Wednesday.
All modes of severe weather are on the table with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Tornadoes, hail, and flash flooding are secondary threats.
Spotty showers will continue into Thursday.
This system moves out of the area by Friday and that will set us up with a nice and dry weekend before more rain next week.
