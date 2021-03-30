4WARN Weather Alert: Dry today; showers, storms and potentially more flooding Wednesday

Another pleasant day is on tap for Middle Tennessee.
Highs will be even warmer with most areas climbing back into the 70's.
Clouds trickle in through the day, but we'll be rain-free during the daylight hours today.
After sunset, scattered showers will work through during the evening and overnight. Scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will be around through the day on Wednesday.
With an already saturated ground, any rain could lead to more isolated flooding.
Rainfall estimates across the area range from less than an inch along and north of I-40 and more than an inch southward.
Thankfully, the heaviest rain looks to set up south of the harder hit areas this past weekend.
Showers move out Wednesday evening and we'll be back to dry conditions Thursday through at least Sunday.
Temperatures will be cooler to end the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will only be in the upper 40's/low 50's.
We'll get back to the 60's this weekend.
