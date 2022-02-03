A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect because of a flood threat through this evening & freezing rain that will spread southeastward through the night.
Through this evening most of the area will have rain, heavy at times. Persistent heavy downpours may lead to some localized flooding. Temperatures will hold steady or drop a couple degrees.
Well northwest of Nashville, freezing rain continues to fall over southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee. That transition from rain to freezing rain will gradually push southeastward tonight, eventually getting to Nashville by 11 pm.
Where icing has developed, avoid travel. Bridges and overpasses will become slick first. Over southwest Kentucky especially, be prepared for power outages. There, 3/4" of ice may fall by Friday morning.
Early Friday, a few snow flurries will be possible. As much as a dusting to 1" of snow will be on the ground over southern Kentucky by sunrise Friday. The afternoon will be bitterly cold, in the low-mid 30s.
Sunshine and slowly moderating temperatures will take over this weekend. Saturday will start near 20 and reach near 40 with sunshine. Sunday will be partly cloudy and milder, high in the upper 40s. More of the same for Monday.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the dry trend continues with highs in the 50s.
