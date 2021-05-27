4WARN Weather Alert: Dense fog this morning; strong storms possible on Friday.

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect Friday afternoon for potentially strong to severe storms.
Watch for dense fog around Middle Tennessee this morning.
Visibility will be poor for some during the first few hours of the day.
Once the fog lifts, we'll see more sunshine and clouds today.
Afternoon highs will be a bit warmer with most climbing back into the mid to upper 80's.
A few showers will drift through early Friday morning.
A line of showers and storms will develop and move through during the mid afternoon, too. This line will clear our area shortly after sunset Friday night.
A few stronger storms are possible with gusty winds and heavy rainfall as the main threats.
This system clears out Friday night and will set us up for an amazing Memorial Day weekend.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday are all advertising ample sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70's and low 80's.
