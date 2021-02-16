4WARN Weather Alert: Dangerously cold temperatures and another round of wintry weather on the way

A 4WARN WX Alert remains in effect today, Wednesday and Thursday for dangerously cold temperatures, risky travel conditions and another round of wintry weather.
The main story this morning is the frigid temperatures across the Midstate.
Wind Chill values today will range from below 0 to around 10 later in the afternoon.
Needlessly to say, stay inside and enjoy the warmth.
The other story today is the road conditions across the area. Our snow/ice/sleet combination is over with, but roads are still iced over and iffy to travel on. Especially the back roads. If you don't have to travel today, please don't.
Another round of wintry weather begins to move into the area Wednesday night.
This system could once again bring us a mixture of sleet, ice, and snow. However, this round doesn't look to be as potent as the round earlier this week.
Model confidence is low at the moment as far as amounts go but a few more inches of snow is possible. We'll continue to update as new model runs come in.
Temperatures remain cold the remainder of the week with highs struggling to get back into the 30's. Overnight temperatures will range from the single-digits to teens through Friday.
This weekend looks drier and warmer!
Highs look to climb back into the near 40° Saturday and into the mid-40's on Sunday.
There could be rain around overnight Sunday into Monday morning, but we'll focus on this next winter storm before we dive too much into Sunday's rain chance.
