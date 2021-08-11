A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee through Thursday for extreme heat and humidity.
Tonight mostly clear warm and muggy, low in the upper 70s.
A Heat Advisory is in effect for several counties across the region again Thursday.
Temperatures will soar into the mid-upper 90°s for much of the Mid State. It'll even reach the low 90°s on the Cumberland Plateau. The heat index will soar to 110° in some spots.
Friday the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will increase as a cold front reaches the Mid State. The high will be in the mid 90s.
Saturday more of the same with scatter areas of rain and thunderstorms, highs will be in the low 90s.
Spotty storms will linger into Sunday and beyond, with slightly cooler and less humid weather -- closer to average for this time of year with lows near 70 and highs near 90.
