A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee Wednesday and Thursday for extreme heat and humidity.

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee through Thursday for extreme heat and humidity.

Tonight mostly clear warm and muggy, low in the upper 70s.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for several counties across the region again Thursday. 

4WARN Weather Alert: Extreme Heat today; rainier weekend ahead

Temperatures will soar into the mid-upper 90°s for much of the Mid State.  It'll even reach the low 90°s on the Cumberland Plateau.  The heat index will soar to 110° in some spots. 

Friday the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will increase as a cold front reaches the Mid State. The high will be in the mid 90s.

Saturday more of the same with scatter areas of rain and thunderstorms, highs will be in the low 90s.

Spotty storms will linger into Sunday and beyond, with slightly cooler and less humid weather -- closer to average for this time of year with lows near 70 and highs near 90.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.